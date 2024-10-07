Two 16-year-old boys suffered from enemy shelling of Kindiika in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Two teenagers sustained mine-blast injuries during the shelling in Kindiyka. One boy sustained a contusion, the other sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victims sought medical assistance.
In Kherson region, two teenagers were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of the village of Kindiysk. This was reported on Monday by the head of the ICV Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Two 16-year-old boys turned to doctors. Around noon they came under fire in Kindiyske. Both had mine-blast trauma. One of them also had a contusion, the other one had a shrapnel wound to his leg
