Two 16-year-old boys suffered from enemy shelling of Kindiika in Kherson region

In Kherson region, two teenagers were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of the village of Kindiysk. This was reported on Monday by the head of the ICV Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Two 16-year-old boys turned to doctors. Around noon they came under fire in Kindiyske. Both had mine-blast trauma. One of them also had a contusion, the other one had a shrapnel wound to his leg - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

