Tusk plans to discuss with EU leaders the need to "more or less" return to pre-war principles of trade with Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24343 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58235 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184859 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250618 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156525 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371935 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246847 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214820 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16317 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24813 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25043 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54831 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62296 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tusk plans to discuss with EU leaders the need to "more or less" return to pre-war principles of trade with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28746 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to discuss with European leaders the need to return to pre-war principles of trade with Ukraine and other countries to protect European and Polish markets and producers, as well as to express concerns about the EU's Green Deal policy and its impact on Polish farmers.

Tusk plans to discuss with EU leaders the need to "more or less" return to pre-war principles of trade with Ukraine

During his visit to Bucharest, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is going to discuss with European leaders the need to return to some extent to the principles that were in place in trade with Ukraine and other countries before the war. He said this during a press conference on Thursday, UNN reports.

I will reiterate during my talks in Bucharest with the heads of European institutions, prime ministers and presidents that changes are needed to protect European and Polish markets and producers. By changes, I mean the need to more or less return to the principles that were in place in trade with Ukraine and other countries before the war

- Tusk said, who is quoted by the press service of the Polish government.

The Polish prime minister, who is traveling to Romania for the European People's Party (EPP) congress, is also going to Bucharest to talk about the EU's Green Deal policy and "the inconveniences faced by European farmers, including Polish ones.

"We are trying to get solutions that will allow Polish farmers to breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to the strictest rules and new regulations under the Green Deal," Tusk said.

Also, according to PAP, Tusk announced on Saturday "an important announcement on the Green Deal at a meeting with farmers.

"I am convinced that on Saturday, at the meeting with farmers, I will have something serious to announce when it comes to the Green Deal, including the accompanying regulations," Tusk said.

"I really want to 'complete' what is possible with the Green Deal," he emphasized.

He added that he wants to talk about how to effectively change the provisions of the Green Deal so that Polish farmers do not feel offended by these provisions. He noted that it is also about regulating trade with Ukraine to protect Polish producers from "unequal competition." In his opinion, "we are seriously progressing in the negotiations".

"I will not talk to hooligans, I will only talk to farmers," Tusk said.

The Polish Prime Minister said that on Saturday he will inform the farmers' representatives that he is not interested in a symbolic action. "I want Poland to change European policy where necessary to make Polish farmers feel safer," he emphasized.

"I have reason to believe that we will largely be able to get results that should satisfy Polish farmers as well," said the head of the Polish government.

Recall

Polish farmers have been blocking six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since early February. The protesters oppose the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers express dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
