Trying to get out during a power outage: a man died after falling into an elevator shaft in Kyiv region

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, a man tried to get out of an elevator that had stopped during a power outage, but he slipped and fell into the elevator shaft, after which he died in an ambulance, the regional police department reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On June 28, at about 12:55 a.m., the police received a report that a man had fallen into an elevator shaft in an apartment building from a height of about the 5th floor," the statement said.

As indicated, the victim was taken out by rescuers and medics. "He was provided with medical assistance. The 66-year-old citizen was conscious, but died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital," the police said.

"As the law enforcement officers preliminarily established at the scene, the elevator car in which the man was traveling stopped between floors during a power outage. The deceased opened the elevator on his own without waiting for emergency services to arrive. As a result, he fell down the elevator shaft," the police said.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

"The police of Kyiv region calls for caution and vigilance during stabilization outages! If you find yourself in an elevator and the power goes out, do not try to leave the elevator on your own, be sure to wait for the services to arrive!" the police emphasized.

