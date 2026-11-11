Trump's envoys plan to visit Putin on Thursday, followed by talks with Zelenskyy — media

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow on Thursday, November 12, for talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin following negotiations in Abu Dhabi. They then plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Journalists from CBS News and BBC reported this on November 11, UNN writes.

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"U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said they would travel to Moscow tomorrow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, amid the conclusion of U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi," CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X.

"Witkoff and Kushner are flying to Moscow tomorrow for a meeting with Putin, and will later travel to Dublin for a meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss peace ideas resulting from the talks in Abu Dhabi," said BBC Moscow bureau journalist Ben Tavener.

Russian media outlets, citing a source, reported that "Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia and Ukraine in the coming days."

Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded