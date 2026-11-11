Trump's envoys plan to visit Putin on Thursday, followed by talks with Zelenskyy — media

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
11:49 AM • 3034 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
10:42 AM • 9570 views
Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
08:44 AM • 23134 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 37291 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
06:35 AM • 21089 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
November 11, 04:28 AM • 24052 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 29811 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 25183 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 23281 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 46156 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhotoNovember 11, 02:23 AM • 21441 views
DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched onNovember 11, 02:54 AM • 19102 views
Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The GuardianNovember 11, 03:25 AM • 10827 views
What is celebrated on November 11 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 11, 03:57 AM • 5994 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 17574 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 37274 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 46147 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 39129 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 35893 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 38107 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 17581 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 23522 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 20924 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 21546 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 21168 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Ka-50
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times

Trump's envoys plan to visit Putin on Thursday, followed by talks with Zelenskyy — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow on November 12 for talks with Putin. They are later expected to meet with Zelenskyy.

Trump's envoys plan to visit Putin on Thursday, followed by talks with Zelenskyy — media

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow on Thursday, November 12, for talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin following negotiations in Abu Dhabi. They then plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Journalists from CBS News and BBC reported this on November 11, UNN writes.

Details

"U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said they would travel to Moscow tomorrow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, amid the conclusion of U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi," CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X.

"Witkoff and Kushner are flying to Moscow tomorrow for a meeting with Putin, and will later travel to Dublin for a meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss peace ideas resulting from the talks in Abu Dhabi," said BBC Moscow bureau journalist Ben Tavener.

Russian media outlets, citing a source, reported that "Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia and Ukraine in the coming days."

Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded11.11.26, 12:26 • 2878 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine