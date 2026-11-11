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Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi concluded on November 11. This was reported by Russian media.

Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded, Russian media reported on November 11, UNN writes.

Details

According to Russian media, the talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi concluded on November 11.

Addendum

As the government’s Center for Strategic Communications reported, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. There has so far been no talk of reaching a final agreement. And today, according to reports, the participants planned to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy and other military matters.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico reported.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, identifies ending the hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery and humanitarian steps as key priorities.

Julia Shramko

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