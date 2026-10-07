Trump said that ending the war in Ukraine is drawing closer

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the end of the war in Ukraine is approaching, although the current situation may create the opposite impression. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, a peaceful settlement "is actually getting closer."

We have not yet ended the war between Russia and Ukraine. I am working on it. I thought it would be the easiest one for me. We ended eight wars. And this one will also stop fairly soon. A lot of people are dying in this war, and it is senseless. ... Believe it or not, it is actually getting closer, although it does not look that way - Trump said.

We remind you

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump once again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are the reason for rising gasoline prices in the United States.

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