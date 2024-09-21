Trump considers repeated debates before the 2024 elections inappropriate

Former President Donald Trump has said that holding another debate on the 2024 elections is inappropriate because Americans have already started voting. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

At a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump said that the problem with another debate is that it is too late to implement it.

He also commented on Vice President Kamala Harris' intention to hold a debate before the election.

Now she wants to have a debate right before the election with CNN, because she is losing badly - said Donald Trump.

Earlier, Harris announced that she had accepted CNN's invitation to participate in a debate scheduled for October.

