Transport visa-free regime: trucks should return to Ukraine for updated documents

Carriers operating under the "transport visa-free regime" in EU countries must update their documents and markings upon arrival in Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach on Monday, writes UNN.

What should a Ukrainian business that performs transportation in accordance with the "transport visa-free regime" know? (...) by July 10, all trucks must have time to return to Ukraine in order to continue leaving with updated documents and markings. After July 10, the new rules will take effect in full Derkach wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister