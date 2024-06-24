Transport visa-free regime: trucks should return to Ukraine for updated documents

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5898 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100879 views

05:56 AM • 111050 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126565 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193013 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235894 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144969 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369610 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182053 views

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 100879 views

06:14 AM • 92948 views

05:56 AM • 111050 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106637 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126565 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3428 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6594 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12738 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14291 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18185 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Transport visa-free regime: trucks should return to Ukraine for updated documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22139 views

By July 10, All Ukrainian trucks must return to Ukraine to receive updated documents and markings before continuing transportation in accordance with the new rules of "transport visa-free regime", which will fully come into force after this date.

Transport visa-free regime: trucks should return to Ukraine for updated documents

Carriers operating under the "transport visa-free regime" in EU countries must update their documents and markings upon arrival in Ukraine. This was announced  by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach on Monday, writes UNN.

What should a Ukrainian business that performs transportation in accordance with the "transport visa-free regime" know? (...) by July 10, all trucks must have time to return to Ukraine in order to continue leaving with updated documents and markings. After July 10, the new rules will take effect in full

Derkach wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister20.06.24, 13:47 • 20887 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

