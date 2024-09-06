“Transparency and Accountability: Unnecessary tenders worth more than UAH 600 million canceled in Odesa Oblast

The working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional State Administration canceled unnecessary tenders worth UAH 602 million 287 thousand. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The figure of the day: UAH 602,287,000+ in savings on tenders. This is the amount of money that Odesa Oblast communities could have lost due to overpayments in announced procurements. And this is the amount blocked by the Transparency and Accountability working group at the Odesa RMA to return the funds back to the budgets for more rational spending, so that every hryvnia is used as efficiently as possible, and the saved funds can be used to provide for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support our soldiers - Kiper wrote.

Thus, at the last meeting of the working group, 25 tender procurements were reviewed.

"Four tender procurements totaling UAH 17,565,352.35 were canceled. Procuring entities have taken measures to reduce the cost of the procurement item, with the total amount of savings amounting to UAH 6,808,606.51. In addition, funding in the amount of UAH 30,410,584 for 5 city roads has been suspended," Kiper added.