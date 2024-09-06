“Transparency and Accountability: Unnecessary tenders worth more than UAH 600 million canceled in Odesa Oblast

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119829 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122621 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200116 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154485 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153348 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112443 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187830 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150312 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144500 views
“Transparency and Accountability: Unnecessary tenders worth more than UAH 600 million canceled in Odesa Oblast

"Transparency and Accountability: Unnecessary tenders worth more than UAH 600 million canceled in Odesa Oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57216 views

The Transparency and Accountability Working Group at the Odesa RMA has canceled unnecessary tenders for UAH 602 million. At the last meeting, 25 procurements were reviewed, 4 were canceled for UAH 17.5 million and UAH 6.8 million was saved.

The working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional State Administration canceled unnecessary tenders worth UAH 602 million 287 thousand. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The figure of the day: UAH 602,287,000+ in savings on tenders. This is the amount of money that Odesa Oblast communities could have lost due to overpayments in announced procurements. And this is the amount blocked by the Transparency and Accountability working group at the Odesa RMA to return the funds back to the budgets for more rational spending, so that every hryvnia is used as efficiently as possible, and the saved funds can be used to provide for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support our soldiers 

- Kiper wrote.

Thus, at the last meeting of the working group, 25 tender procurements were reviewed.

Image

"Four tender procurements totaling UAH 17,565,352.35 were canceled. Procuring entities have taken measures to reduce the cost of the procurement item, with the total amount of savings amounting to UAH 6,808,606.51. In addition, funding in the amount of UAH 30,410,584 for 5 city roads has been suspended," Kiper added.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics

