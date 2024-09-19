ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Transgender model murdered in Georgia a day after 'LGBT propaganda' law passed

Transgender model murdered in Georgia a day after 'LGBT propaganda' law passed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15651 views

Famous transgender model Kesaria Abramidze was killed in Georgia. The murder took place the day after the country passed a law against LGBT people, and the suspect has been detained.

Famous transgender model Kesaria Abramidze was killed in Georgia.  Soon after, law enforcement officers detained a suspect. The murder took place the day after the adoption of a law against LGBT people in the country. UNN reported this with reference to "Echo of the Caucasus." 

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported that it had detained a man accused of killing a transgender woman. 

Reportedly, the murder of 37-year-old Kesaria Abramidze occurred on the evening of September 18.

According to the investigation, a 26-year-old man killed Kesaria Abramidze in her own home, with particular cruelty based on gender. The attacker stabbed the transgender woman, which led to her death. 

Initially, the investigation was initiated under Article 108 of the Criminal Code, which was later upgraded to premeditated murder. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the investigation is ongoing under Article 109 of the Criminal Code ("Premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances").

Recall 

On September 17, the Georgian parliament finally approved the draft law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors". The law prohibits "LGBT propaganda," same-sex marriage, and adoption of children by LGBT persons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

