Transgender model murdered in Georgia a day after 'LGBT propaganda' law passed

Famous transgender model Kesaria Abramidze was killed in Georgia. Soon after, law enforcement officers detained a suspect. The murder took place the day after the adoption of a law against LGBT people in the country. UNN reported this with reference to "Echo of the Caucasus."

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported that it had detained a man accused of killing a transgender woman.

Reportedly, the murder of 37-year-old Kesaria Abramidze occurred on the evening of September 18.

According to the investigation, a 26-year-old man killed Kesaria Abramidze in her own home, with particular cruelty based on gender. The attacker stabbed the transgender woman, which led to her death.

Initially, the investigation was initiated under Article 108 of the Criminal Code, which was later upgraded to premeditated murder. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the investigation is ongoing under Article 109 of the Criminal Code ("Premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances").

Recall

On September 17, the Georgian parliament finally approved the draft law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors". The law prohibits "LGBT propaganda," same-sex marriage, and adoption of children by LGBT persons.