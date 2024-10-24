Trains will be running on schedule after the Russian strike between Mykolaiv and Kherson - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has completed the restoration of infrastructure damaged by enemy shelling on the Mykolaiv-Kherson section. Train traffic has resumed on schedule, as trains to Kherson used to stop in Mykolaiv.
Previously
The enemy shelling damaged the railroad tracks on the section between Mykolaiv and Kherson. Trains to Kherson stopped in Mykolaiv.