Train ticket sales are temporarily suspended for technical reasons - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia's ticketing systems will be unavailable from 12:00 due to technical reconfiguration. It is expected to resume operations within 30 minutes, and trains will continue to run as scheduled.
Ukrzaliznytsia's ticketing systems have been unavailable since 12:00 due to technical reasons. It is expected to resume work within 30 minutes, trains continue to run on schedule, the company said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
For technical reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia's ticketing systems (at the ticket office and online) will be temporarily unavailable from 12:00, we have to reconfigure some things urgently. The best specialists have already applied the railway magic, so everything will work soon
It is reported that trains continue to run on schedule, and the system will be back in service "within the next 30 minutes.
