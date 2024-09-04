Tragedy in Poltava: SBU checks all those who had access to educational institution - media

The Security Service of Ukraine Office in Poltava region is checking everyone who had access to the educational institution in Poltava, which was hit by two Russian missiles on September 3. This was announced at a briefing at the Poltava RMA by the acting head of the service, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

According to media reports, the site has been inspected for two days. The SBU registered the incident in the URPI. The investigation is currently considering various versions, says Kostyantyn Semeniuk.

"I can't announce the versions to the public now, because it could harm the investigation. Of course, we are considering versions, both with adjustments and a possible reconnaissance drone. We have no information that there was a reconnaissance drone and air defense forces.

They are also looking for people who filmed and filmed the aftermath of the Russian missile strike.

"At this stage, we are implementing a full range of counterintelligence measures to find the individuals who took photos and videos and disseminated them on various social networks, including Russian ones. The video appeared and the photo appeared.

Some individuals have already been identified and are being dealt with, and videos and photos have been deleted.

Recall

Yesterday, the enemy attacked an educational institution in Poltava, the number of victims increased to 298 people. Earlier it was reported that 53 people were killed in the attack.

