Traffic will be restricted in Zaporizhzhia over the weekend due to the Dnipro HPP
Kyiv • UNN
The Zaporizhzhia Patrol Police has announced traffic restrictions through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant from August 31 to September 1 due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Khortytsia Arch Bridge and the New Bridges.
This weekend, from August 31 to September 1, vehicular traffic will be restricted in Zaporizhzhia through the Dnipro hydroelectric power station. This was stated by the local patrol police, UNN reports.
Details
Traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work: From 8:00 on August 31 to 20:00 on September 1
They explained to the drivers that the detour was via the Khortytsia Arch Bridge (Velychara Street - Sicha Street - Taganska Street). Also, through the New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.
