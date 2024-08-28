Traffic will be restricted in Zaporizhzhia over the weekend due to the Dnipro HPP

This weekend, from August 31 to September 1, vehicular traffic will be restricted in Zaporizhzhia through the Dnipro hydroelectric power station. This was stated by the local patrol police, UNN reports.

Details

Traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work: From 8:00 on August 31 to 20:00 on September 1 - law enforcement officials warned.

They explained to the drivers that the detour was via the Khortytsia Arch Bridge (Velychara Street - Sicha Street - Taganska Street). Also, through the New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.

