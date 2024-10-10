Traffic restored near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv after accident
Kyiv • UNN
On October 10, traffic on Illyenko Street in Kyiv resumed after a water pipe burst near the Dorohozhychi metro station. Traffic had been restricted in both directions since October 8 due to the accident.
On October 10, Kyiv resumed traffic after a water pipe burst near the Dorohozhychi metro station on October 8, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reported.
"Traffic on Illyenko Street has been fully restored," KCSA reported on social media.
Addendum
Due to the water supply system failure, traffic on Yuriy Illienko Street near Dorohozhychi metro station has been restricted in both directions since October 8.
