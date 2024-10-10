Traffic restored near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv after accident

On October 10, Kyiv resumed traffic after a water pipe burst near the Dorohozhychi metro station on October 8, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

"Traffic on Illyenko Street has been fully restored," KCSA reported on social media.

Addendum

Due to the water supply system failure, traffic on Yuriy Illienko Street near Dorohozhychi metro station has been restricted in both directions since October 8.

