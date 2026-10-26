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Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge will be restricted until November 1 — what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

From October 27 to November 1, the road surface on the Southern Bridge will be repaired. Traffic toward the left bank will proceed only in the first lane.

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge will be restricted until November 1 — what is known

From October 27 to November 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially restricted. This was reported by the Kyivavtoshliakhmist municipal enterprise, UNN writes.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. on October 27 and until 5:00 p.m. on November 1, specialists will repair the asphalt-concrete surface on the overpass toward Mykola Bazhan Avenue, in the direction from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River

- the statement reads.

Specialists will work on the third and partially on the second lanes. During the repairs, traffic will be organized only in the first lane.

Drivers are urged to take the temporary restrictions into account in advance when planning their routes.

The Kyiv Metro has changed the schedule of the "green" line during peak hours06.10.26, 12:14 • 6798 views

Olga Rozgon

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