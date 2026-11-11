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Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Dam in Zaporizhzhia has been blocked: how to detour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Dam in Zaporizhzhia has been temporarily blocked in both directions. A detour is available via the Khortytsia bridges.

Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Dam in Zaporizhzhia has been blocked: how to detour
Illustrative photo

Traffic in both directions has been temporarily blocked across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam has been completely blocked in both directions.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, drivers can take a detour via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island, the Cable-Stayed Bridge, and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured26.10.26, 19:36 • 4206 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia