Top officials of the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia convicted for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 73906 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 82522 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102686 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179710 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365992 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181066 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149268 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197729 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 73908 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 68559 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 82522 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102686 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7844 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10718 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15030 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36225 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37922 views
Top officials of the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia convicted for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22900 views

Five officials in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region were convicted of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and aiding and abetting Russian aggression.

Top officials of the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia convicted for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The so-called high-ranking officials of the Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia region have been convicted of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Three Russian citizens and two Ukrainian citizens were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison.  This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

With the support of the public prosecution  , prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Melitopol District Prosecutor's Office announced guilty verdicts against the so-called "Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," "Minister of Industry and Energy," their deputies, and "General Director of Melitopolgaz." They were found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In March 2022, the Russian armed forces occupied a part of Zaporizhzhia region, including Melitopol, and formed pseudo-state bodies there, namely the "Military-Civilian Administration of Zaporizhzhia Region", the "Council of Ministers of the Military-Civilian Administration of Zaporizhzhia Region" and other fake institutions.

According to the prosecutor's office, three Russian citizens  and two Ukrainian citizens, while holding senior positions in the occupation authorities, organized and controlled the work of pseudo-state institutions. They also  took measures to illegally alienate the property of Ukrainian enterprises and seize key infrastructure facilities in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, pursuant to the orders of the occupiers, the power supply and gas distribution networks in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region were disconnected from the Ukrainian systems with their further integration into the Russian systems.

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison02.07.24, 16:16 • 16005 views

The court sentenced three Russian citizens to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). These are:

  • "Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast" is a 49-year-old native of the Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation, who previously served as the first deputy governor of the Vologda Oblast;
  • "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers for Infrastructural Development" - a 40-year-old native of Vologda, Russia, who previously worked in the government of the Vologda region;
  • "Minister of Industry and Energy of the VGA of Zaporizhzhya region".

The court found two Ukrainian citizens guilty of aiding the aggressor state  (part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in government for 15 years and confiscation of property. These are:

  •  "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers for Economy and Finance" -  a 41-year-old native of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;
  •  General Director of Melitopolgaz, a 55-year-old native of Melitopol, who ran Melitopolgaz before it was seized by the occupiers.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
