Top officials of the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia convicted for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The so-called high-ranking officials of the Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia region have been convicted of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Three Russian citizens and two Ukrainian citizens were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

With the support of the public prosecution , prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Melitopol District Prosecutor's Office announced guilty verdicts against the so-called "Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," "Minister of Industry and Energy," their deputies, and "General Director of Melitopolgaz." They were found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In March 2022, the Russian armed forces occupied a part of Zaporizhzhia region, including Melitopol, and formed pseudo-state bodies there, namely the "Military-Civilian Administration of Zaporizhzhia Region", the "Council of Ministers of the Military-Civilian Administration of Zaporizhzhia Region" and other fake institutions.

According to the prosecutor's office, three Russian citizens and two Ukrainian citizens, while holding senior positions in the occupation authorities, organized and controlled the work of pseudo-state institutions. They also took measures to illegally alienate the property of Ukrainian enterprises and seize key infrastructure facilities in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, pursuant to the orders of the occupiers, the power supply and gas distribution networks in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region were disconnected from the Ukrainian systems with their further integration into the Russian systems.

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

The court sentenced three Russian citizens to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). These are:

"Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast" is a 49-year-old native of the Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation, who previously served as the first deputy governor of the Vologda Oblast;

"Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers for Infrastructural Development" - a 40-year-old native of Vologda, Russia, who previously worked in the government of the Vologda region;



"Minister of Industry and Energy of the VGA of Zaporizhzhya region".



The court found two Ukrainian citizens guilty of aiding the aggressor state (part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in government for 15 years and confiscation of property. These are: