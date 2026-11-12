Top Most Popular Used Cars from the U.S. in Ukraine

In October, Ukrainians purchased nearly 5.2 thousand used passenger cars imported from the United States, 10% fewer than during the same period in 2025. Petrol models accounted for the largest share of these vehicles. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, according to UNN.

Which cars from the United States did Ukrainians buy?

Most of the used cars from the United States purchased in October were powered by petrol engines. They accounted for 45% of the total. Electric vehicles made up 36%, while hybrids accounted for 14%.

Another 3% of the cars purchased had diesel engines. Vehicles equipped with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems accounted for 2%, while the average age of the used cars from the United States that joined Ukraine’s vehicle fleet in October was 5.6 years.

The TOP 5 used cars manufactured in the United States included:

TESLA Model Y - 596 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 483 units;

FORD Escape - 469 units;

BMW X3 - 309 units;

BMW X5 - 296 units.

Reminder

In October 2026, 22.4 thousand used passenger cars were imported into Ukraine. Petrol cars, the Volkswagen Golf and the Tiguan were the most popular.