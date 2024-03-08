$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Top 5 best-paid professions: where they earn the most and the least

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24313 views

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the highest salaries in Ukraine were in the IT sector, and the lowest were for librarians and archivists, according to the State Statistics Service.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the IT sector topped the ranking of professions with the highest salaries in Ukraine, while librarians and archivists topped the anti-rating, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

In the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the State Statistics Service, the average monthly salary reached UAH 19,231. Compared to the previous quarter, the figure increased by UAH 1,294, or 7%. 

The top five best-paid professions include:

- Information and telecommunications - 41,326 UAH.

- Financial and insurance activities - UAH 37,477.

- Air transportation - 36 290 UAH.

- Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - UAH 28,516.

- Professional, scientific and technical activities - 25,860 UAH.

The lowest salaries are paid to people with professions:

- Operation of libraries, archives, museums and other cultural institutions - 12,204 UAH.

- Activities in the field of creativity, art and entertainment - UAH 12,627.

- Postal and courier activities - 13,402 UAH.

- Education - 13,500 UAH.

- Temporary accommodation and catering - 13 539 UAH.

SocietyEconomy
