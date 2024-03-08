Top 5 best-paid professions: where they earn the most and the least

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the IT sector topped the ranking of professions with the highest salaries in Ukraine, while librarians and archivists topped the anti-rating, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

In the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the State Statistics Service, the average monthly salary reached UAH 19,231. Compared to the previous quarter, the figure increased by UAH 1,294, or 7%.

The top five best-paid professions include:

- Information and telecommunications - 41,326 UAH.

- Financial and insurance activities - UAH 37,477.

- Air transportation - 36 290 UAH.

- Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - UAH 28,516.

- Professional, scientific and technical activities - 25,860 UAH.

The lowest salaries are paid to people with professions:

- Operation of libraries, archives, museums and other cultural institutions - 12,204 UAH.

- Activities in the field of creativity, art and entertainment - UAH 12,627.

- Postal and courier activities - 13,402 UAH.

- Education - 13,500 UAH.

- Temporary accommodation and catering - 13 539 UAH.