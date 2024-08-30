ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tomorrow, the schedules will be in effect all day: how the power will be cut off on August 31

Tomorrow, the schedules will be in effect all day: how the power will be cut off on August 31

Kyiv  •  UNN

 40304 views

On August 31, stabilization outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. One or two user queues will be cut off, but the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

Tomorrow, August 31, stabilization outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine. One or two user queues will be turned off in advance. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, on August 31, the schedule of application and the scope of restrictions will be as follows:  
- 00:00 - 16:00 - one round of outages;
- 16:00 - 22:00 - two rounds of outages;
- 22:00 - 24:00 - one round of outages

- the company summarized. 

At the same time, the energy sector warned that The scope of the restrictions may change. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to follow the messages of Ukrenergo and regional power companies.

Ukrenergo also emphasized that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited to

Recall

Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said in a telethon that Energy prevented a systemic accident after the Russian attack on August 26. The power system remains intact, but the situation is complicated. Restoration work is underway and outage schedules are possible.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

