Tomorrow, the schedules will be in effect all day: how the power will be cut off on August 31

Tomorrow, August 31, stabilization outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in Ukraine. One or two user queues will be turned off in advance. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, on August 31, the schedule of application and the scope of restrictions will be as follows:

- 00:00 - 16:00 - one round of outages;

- 16:00 - 22:00 - two rounds of outages;

- 22:00 - 24:00 - one round of outages



- the company summarized.

At the same time, the energy sector warned that The scope of the restrictions may change. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to follow the messages of Ukrenergo and regional power companies.

Ukrenergo also emphasized that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited to

Recall

Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said in a telethon that Energy prevented a systemic accident after the Russian attack on August 26. The power system remains intact, but the situation is complicated. Restoration work is underway and outage schedules are possible.