Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect all day: when there will be the least power

On Tuesday, September 3, stabilization blackout schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details

The power engineers explained that tomorrow, Ukraine will have blackout schedules, during which only one or two lines will be shut down.

According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow, stabilization outage schedules will be implemented throughout the day. Scope of outages:

- 00:00 - 06:00 - one line

-06:00 - 09:00 - two lines

- 09:00 - 16:00 - one line

- 09:00 - 16:00 - one line

- 16:00 - 24:00 - two lines

- DTEK said in a statement.

Electricity consumption is decreasing, schedules are in place all day, 563 settlements are without electricity - Ukrenergo