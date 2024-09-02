Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect all day: when there will be the least power
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK has announced the schedule of stabilization blackouts across Ukraine on September 3. The outages will last around the clock, with different queues depending on the time of day.
On Tuesday, September 3, stabilization blackout schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.
Details
The power engineers explained that tomorrow, Ukraine will have blackout schedules, during which only one or two lines will be shut down.
According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow, stabilization outage schedules will be implemented throughout the day. Scope of outages:
- 00:00 - 06:00 - one line
-06:00 - 09:00 - two lines
- 09:00 - 16:00 - one line
- 16:00 - 24:00 - two lines
