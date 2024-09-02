Electricity consumption is decreasing, schedules are in place all day, 563 settlements are without electricity - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption remains high, but tends to decrease. Blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day. Electricity imports from 5 neighboring countries are planned. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 563 settlements are without electricity. This was reported on Monday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

Consumption reportedly remains high due to the persistence of hot weather in most areas. "However, there is a downward trend. Yesterday, September 1, the daily maximum consumption was 3.2% lower than on the previous day off - Saturday, August 31. Today, as of 9:30 a.m., the level of electricity consumption is 3.7% lower than at the same time on the previous working day - Friday, August 30," the statement said.

"As a result of the Russian massive air attack on the power grid on August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine throughout the day," Ukrenergo said.

Import

During the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 11,972 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 788 MW in some hours.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 563 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning.

Due to the hostilities, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions lost power in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Chernihiv regions.