Tomorrow, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast may not have power outages - YASNO CEO

This was announced on his Facebook page by YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

For tomorrow, Ukrenergo has not set limits, so Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast will have no blackouts. This is probably due to the shutdown of one nuclear power unit. It's too early to rejoice (other power units will be taken out of service in the spring and summer), but I'd like to. At the very least, we will be able to cover the consumption that has increased significantly due to air conditioners - said Kovalenko.

He called for economical use of electricity and urged to limit the use of air conditioning.

Recall

Today, on May 27, hourly outage schedules are in effect for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00.