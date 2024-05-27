Tomorrow, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast may not have power outages - YASNO CEO
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity may not be cut off in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region tomorrow due to the repair of one of the nuclear power units, said the CEO of YASNO.
“Ukrenergo has not set limits for tomorrow, so Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast will have no blackouts. This is probably due to the repair of one nuclear power unit.
This was announced on his Facebook page by YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
Details
For tomorrow, Ukrenergo has not set limits, so Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast will have no blackouts. This is probably due to the shutdown of one nuclear power unit. It's too early to rejoice (other power units will be taken out of service in the spring and summer), but I'd like to. At the very least, we will be able to cover the consumption that has increased significantly due to air conditioners
He called for economical use of electricity and urged to limit the use of air conditioning.
Recall
Today, on May 27, hourly outage schedules are in effect for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00.