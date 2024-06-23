Tomorrow it will be cloudy throughout Ukraine, Rain is expected in some places

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, tomorrow, June 24, Clouds are expected throughout Ukraine, in some areas short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places, writes UNN.

"Short-term rains, thunderstorms in some places, in most of the Western, night and northern regions and in the far south of the country without precipitation," the Hydrometeorological Center reports.

The wind will be north-westerly with a speed of 7-12 M/s. the temperature in the southern and eastern regions of the country will be 17-22° at night, and in the afternoon it will rise to 28-33°. In other territories of the country, the temperature at night will range from 13 to 18°, and in the afternoon it is expected to be 21-26°.

