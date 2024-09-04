Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be cut off during the day, but only one turn
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announces the probable application of the 1st stage of blackouts in all regions of Ukraine during the day on September 5. Power supply to critical infrastructure will not be limited, but the scope of restrictions may change.
Tomorrow in Ukraine during the day, 1 stage of blackouts is expected, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"Tomorrow, September 5, stage 1 of blackouts is expected to be applied in all regions throughout the day. Power supply to critical infrastructure is not limited," the statement said.
However, the company noted that the scope of the restrictions may change.
