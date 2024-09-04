Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be cut off during the day, but only one turn

Tomorrow in Ukraine during the day, 1 stage of blackouts is expected, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, September 5, stage 1 of blackouts is expected to be applied in all regions throughout the day. Power supply to critical infrastructure is not limited," the statement said.

However, the company noted that the scope of the restrictions may change.

Problems at South Ukrainian NPP: 600 MW power unit reduces electricity output - MP