Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210151 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105237 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be cut off during the day, but only one turn

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be cut off during the day, but only one turn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23404 views

Ukrenergo announces the probable application of the 1st stage of blackouts in all regions of Ukraine during the day on September 5. Power supply to critical infrastructure will not be limited, but the scope of restrictions may change.

Tomorrow in Ukraine during the day, 1 stage of blackouts is expected, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, September 5, stage 1 of blackouts is expected to be applied in all regions throughout the day. Power supply to critical infrastructure is not limited," the statement said.

However, the company noted that the scope of the restrictions may change.

Problems at South Ukrainian NPP: 600 MW power unit reduces electricity output - MP04.09.24, 09:58 • 47221 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy

