Problems at South Ukrainian NPP: 600 MW power unit reduces electricity output - MP

A 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant has failed, causing Ukrenergo to introduce two additional rounds of blackouts. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

We have problems at the South Ukrainian NPP again. Two extra rounds of blackouts from Ukrenergo today because the power unit has reduced its output by 600 MW. Most likely, it will be under repair next week - wrote Zheleznyak.

He also pointed out that the question to the Minister of Energy on the protection of NPP switchgear is complemented by the issue of the quality of repairs. "If the units fly out in the winter, we will all be in trouble..." the MP added.

The problems at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant were previously discussed by Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research.

"From two independent sources: another accident at the South Ukrainian NPP,

There are two extra lines of blackouts from Ukrenergo today because the power unit reduced its output by 600 MW," Kharchenko said.

