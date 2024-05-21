Tomorrow, hourly shutdown schedules will apply in Ukraine: from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24: 00

Tomorrow, May 22, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days. Energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited - the message says.

According to the company, no restrictions are expected to be applied from 07:00 to 18:00.

However, disconnections can be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded.

Ukrenergo also reminded that the main reason for applying restriction measures is the consequences of enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants. From March 22 to May 8, the Russians purposefully attacked all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants five times. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before the attacks began.