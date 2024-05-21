Tomorrow, hourly shutdown schedules will apply in Ukraine: from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24: 00

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83398 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107811 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113071 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33763 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66010 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60201 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224706 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83398 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60201 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66010 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113887 views
Tomorrow, hourly shutdown schedules will apply in Ukraine: from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24: 00

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20862 views

Tomorrow, May 22, hourly schedules for disconnecting industrial and domestic consumers due to the consequences of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants will apply throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00.

Tomorrow, May 22, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00 days. Energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited 

- the message says.

According to the company, no restrictions are expected to be applied from 07:00 to 18:00. 

However, disconnections can be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded.

Ukrenergo also reminded that the main reason for applying restriction measures is the consequences of enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants. From March 22 to May 8, the Russians purposefully attacked all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants five times. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before the attacks began.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

