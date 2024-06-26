Today trial chooses a measure of restraint for Tishchenko's security guard: against the background of his threats to harm himself, the trial was postponed - media

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv today chooses a measure of restraint for the security guard of MP Mykola Tishchenko, writes "Investigation.Info", indicating that "during the meeting, the MP's security guard shouted at the judge and threatened to cut his wrists," because of this, the court was postponed, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the security guard is suspected of torture (Part 2 of Article 127) and illegal deprivation of liberty of a person (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "According to the investigation, he was in a group of people who on June 20, on the orders of the people's deputy from the servant of the People Party Mykola Tishchenko, detained and beat up a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Masokha, "the publication points out.

It is noted that the security guard was brought to the courtroom by law enforcement officers. "The lawyer of the security guard Tishchenko did not appear in court. The suspect started shouting in the courtroom and demanded to bring his lawyer, said that he was being tried illegally and threatened that he would harm himself. Due to the suspect's behavior, the trial was postponed to 13:00 on this day. Prosecutors will request detention without bail," the newspaper writes.

