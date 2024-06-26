Today trial chooses a measure of restraint for Tishchenko's security guard: against the background of his threats to harm himself, the trial was postponed - media

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100403 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126248 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192850 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235801 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144884 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369601 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182045 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149695 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 100367 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92583 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110687 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126226 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3322 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12693 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14251 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18147 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Today trial chooses a measure of restraint for Tishchenko's security guard: against the background of his threats to harm himself, the trial was postponed - media

Kyiv

 • 13799 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv today chooses a measure of restraint for the security guard of MP Mykola Tishchenko, writes "Investigation.Info", indicating that" during the meeting, the MP's security guard shouted at the judge and threatened to open his wrists, " because of this, the trial was postponed.

Today trial chooses a measure of restraint for Tishchenko's security guard: against the background of his threats to harm himself, the trial was postponed - media

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv today chooses a measure of restraint for the security guard of MP Mykola Tishchenko, writes "Investigation.Info", indicating that "during the meeting, the MP's security guard shouted at the judge and threatened to cut his wrists," because of this, the court was postponed, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the security guard is suspected of torture (Part 2 of Article 127) and illegal deprivation of liberty of a person (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "According to the investigation, he was in a group of people who on June 20, on the orders of the people's deputy from the servant of the People Party Mykola Tishchenko, detained and beat up a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Masokha, "the publication points out.

It is noted that the security guard was brought to the courtroom by law enforcement officers. "The lawyer of the security guard Tishchenko did not appear in court. The suspect started shouting in the courtroom and demanded to bring his lawyer, said that he was being tried illegally and threatened that he would harm himself. Due to the suspect's behavior, the trial was postponed to 13:00 on this day. Prosecutors will request detention without bail," the newspaper writes.

The court sent Tishchenko under round-the-clock house arrest25.06.24, 20:48 • 24169 views

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
