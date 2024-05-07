Today is World Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: How to preserve it for Ukrainian children in the midst of war

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101802 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111907 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154524 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158116 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174997 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29041 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33888 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39980 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37426 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24854 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239656 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226245 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72479 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113724 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114587 views
Actual
Today is World Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: How to preserve it for Ukrainian children in the midst of war

Today is World Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: How to preserve it for Ukrainian children in the midst of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26044 views

Ukrainian children face mental health challenges due to the Russian invasion, including lack of basic resources, pessimistic emotions, family separation, and normalization of violence, which requires parents to support them, encourage open communication, and teach coping strategies.

Today, on May 7, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched in the United States and Canada and quickly became relevant in many countries around the world.

Mental health is an important component of children's overall health and has a complex and interactive relationship with their physical health and ability to succeed in school, work, and society.

Both physical and mental health affect the way we think, feel and act inside and out. It is essential to address the mental health needs of children and adolescents early in their development to ensure that they lead productive lives as adults.

The need to preserve the mental health of Ukrainian children has become especially urgent in the context of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Psychologists identify the main mental problems that Ukrainian children face today:

- Lack of basic necessities of basic resources (adequate housing, places of recreation, food and water). This makes it difficult to create adequate conditions for children;

- Pessimistic emotions. One of the main consequences of war is the loss of hope;

- Separation of families. During war, many family members are killed or captured by the enemy. The loss of family members causes significant stress or anxiety for children;

Normalization of violence. Most children  begin to perceive violent acts as normal.

In order to distract children from negative thoughts and emotions, psychologists give the following advice to parents in the first place:

- Spend time with children during breakfast or dinner, as children need to work on building strong relationships with their peers and family. Talk to your children about pressing issues. Show love and care for your children. Ask questions about their interests and activities;

- Teach children to solve a variety of problems. Praise your child every time he or she makes progress or succeeds at a task;

- Encourage children to talk about their feelings (whether good or bad);

- Teach your children ways to relax when they are stressed. This could be deep breathing, yoga, being alone, or going for a walk;

- Be careful when talking to children (do not bring up family, financial problems, illnesses). Often children get very stressed about these things. If you want to share this, be delicate and tell them that sometimes it is normal to cope with such situations;

- Keep track of how much time your children spend in front of the gadget screen. You should know who they interact with on the Internet and social media.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyHealth
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising