Today, a thunderstorm with gales of up to 20 m/s is expected in Kyiv region and the capital

On May 7, in the next 2-3 hours, a thunderstorm is expected in the Kyiv region and in the capital, with squalls of 15-20 m/s. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a thunderstorm and squally gusts of wind at 15-20 meters per second are expected in Kyiv region and the capital over the next 2-3 hours and until the end of the day on May 7.

The air temperature in the capital will be 18-20 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Given the serious level of danger, we urge residents not to panic because of thunder.