Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
To replace the destroyed RF: "Ukrposhta started to produce ‘container offices’

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16643 views

Ukrposhta has launched a new project of container-type mobile offices to reopen the branches destroyed by Russia, and the first such "containers" have already appeared in Kharkiv region.

Ukrposhta has launched a new project - mobile container-type offices. It is expected that this will make it possible to resume work on the site of the branches destroyed by Russia faster. This was stated by Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, UNN reports .

Details 

(...) we are piloting such a container-type branch, made in Ukraine, to replace the destroyed ones (...)

- Smelyansky said. 

According to him, the first Ukrposhta "containers" have already appeared in Kharkiv region, but Smelyansky did not name the exact location for security reasons.

We still want to test all the pros and cons in order to reach mass implementation, because, unfortunately, there are still

- noted Ukrposhta CEO.
Image

Recall

Ukrposhta has launched the project “Ukrposhta. Pharmacy” project, which covers Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. It is expected to help provide access to medicines in settlements where pharmacies were destroyed as a result of the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising