To replace the destroyed RF: "Ukrposhta started to produce ‘container offices’

Ukrposhta has launched a new project - mobile container-type offices. It is expected that this will make it possible to resume work on the site of the branches destroyed by Russia faster. This was stated by Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, UNN reports .

Details

(...) we are piloting such a container-type branch, made in Ukraine, to replace the destroyed ones (...) - Smelyansky said.

According to him, the first Ukrposhta "containers" have already appeared in Kharkiv region, but Smelyansky did not name the exact location for security reasons.

We still want to test all the pros and cons in order to reach mass implementation, because, unfortunately, there are still - noted Ukrposhta CEO.

Recall

Ukrposhta has launched the project “Ukrposhta. Pharmacy” project, which covers Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. It is expected to help provide access to medicines in settlements where pharmacies were destroyed as a result of the war.