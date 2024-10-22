"To ensure fairness": according to the NSDC decision, the mechanism for calculating pensions for officials is to be changed
Kyiv • UNN
The government is to draft a bill to revise the calculation of pension payments to government officials. The NSDC decision enacted by President Zelenskyy is aimed at ensuring fairness in this area.
The government is to draft a bill to revise the calculation of pension payments to government officials. According to UNN, this is stated in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which was put into effect by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Details
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC decision of October 22, 2024, which provides for the development of a draft law on revising the mechanism for calculating pension payments to officials.
According to the NSDC decision, the government, together with the Ministry of Social Policy, should ensure the development and submission to the parliament of a relevant "draft law on revision of the system and mechanism of calculating pension payments to officials of state bodies to ensure fairness in the relevant area.
Recall
Also, the President demands to develop a draft law on the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024. The same decision of the National Security and Defense Council states that reforming the system of MSECs in Ukraine should include their liquidation.
SBU: 64 MSEC officials received suspicion, over 4 thousand disability certificates canceled22.10.24, 17:32 • 21628 views