Tinder paying customers fall for the sixth quarter in a row

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83254 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107774 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150594 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250775 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174232 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165480 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33641 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31855 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65848 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34195 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60063 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237921 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224696 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83254 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60063 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65848 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112992 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113881 views
Tinder paying customers fall for the sixth quarter in a row

Tinder paying customers fall for the sixth quarter in a row

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120377 views

Tinder's paying customer base fell 9% year-on-year to less than 10 million in the latest quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates, as Match Group struggles to retain users amid price changes and declining consumer spending.

Match Group Inc. reported that the number of paying customers to Tinder, the largest dating app, has been falling for the sixth consecutive quarter. Shares fell by 5%, UNN writes with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The number of paying customers on the platform dropped 9% from a year earlier, amounting to "less than 10 million" in the first quarter, the Dallas-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts had predicted about 9.8 million users. The company attributed the loss to price changes made last year, as well as a decline in active users.

Match, which also operates the Hinge dating platform, has been struggling to retain subscribers for more than a year and is facing increasing pressure to turn things around. In March, the company appointed two new directors to its board after negotiations with active investor Elliott Investment Management and signed an information-sharing agreement with the fund run by billionaire Paul Singer.

Tinder "continues to face challenges," Match CEO Bernard Kim said in a letter to shareholders, "in part due to declining consumer discretionary spending." He said that the company is working to improve the Tinder experience, especially for women and Generation Z users, and expects the decline in the number of users to slow down "in the second half of the year.

In an effort to increase revenue, the company has tried tiered subscription models and niche dating apps, such as Archer for GBQ men and The League, which targets career-seeking singles.

But the forecasts continue to disappoint: on Tuesday, Match predicted that second-quarter revenue would range from $850 million to $860 million, well below analysts' estimates. Adjusted operating profit is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $305 million, which is also below the forecasts.

Match shares have lost more than 13% of their value this year. The stock fell 5% to $30.04 in aftermarket trading on Tuesday. Competitor Bumble Inc. is doing even worse: in 2024, its shares fell by 30%.

Tinder users will be able to share their dates with other people22.04.24, 13:34 • 116535 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologiesUNN Lite
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.

