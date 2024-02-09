"Tickled" the breasts of the Motherland monument: in Russia, a 23-year-old girl was sent to a detention center for a humorous video

In Russia, a court arrested a resident of Samara who recorded a video of herself "tickling" the Motherland. According to the Russian media, the girl is accused of rehabilitating Nazism, UNN reports.

In mid-July, 23-year-old Olena posted a video of herself "tickling" the breasts of the Motherland monument on Mamayev Kurgan. Later, the video was noticed on social media, and then it came to the attention of investigators.

A criminal case was opened against the girl under the article "Rehabilitation of Nazism," but Elena managed to leave for Sri Lanka. Six months later, she decided to return to Russia and was detained at the airport.

Investigators asked the court to arrest the girl for "immoral and cynical actions that insult the symbol of the Soviet people's resilience during the Great Patriotic War." The court agreed with the investigators' arguments and sent Olena to a pre-trial detention center for a month.

After the resonance, Olena herself repented of everything: she said that she did not want to offend anyone and laugh at the history of her country. According to the girl, she was just "crazy," and her grandparents went through the war in her family.