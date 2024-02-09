ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Tickled" the breasts of the Motherland monument: in Russia, a 23-year-old girl was sent to a detention center for a humorous video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22700 views

A Russian court has arrested a 23-year-old woman who posted a video on the Internet six months ago showing her "tickling" the breasts of the Motherland monument in Samara, accusing her of rehabilitating Nazism.

In Russia, a court arrested a resident of Samara who recorded a video of herself "tickling" the Motherland. According to the Russian media, the girl is accused of rehabilitating Nazism, UNN reports.

In mid-July, 23-year-old Olena posted a video of herself "tickling" the breasts of the Motherland monument on Mamayev Kurgan. Later, the video was noticed on social media, and then it came to the attention of investigators.

A criminal case was opened against the girl under the article "Rehabilitation of Nazism," but Elena managed to leave for Sri Lanka. Six months later, she decided to return to Russia and was detained at the airport.

Investigators asked the court to arrest the girl for "immoral and cynical actions that insult the symbol of the Soviet people's resilience during the Great Patriotic War." The court agreed with the investigators' arguments and sent Olena to a pre-trial detention center for a month.

After the resonance, Olena herself repented of everything: she said that she did not want to offend anyone and laugh at the history of her country. According to the girl, she was just "crazy," and her grandparents went through the war in her family.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

