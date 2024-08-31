Three wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling over the last day

In Kherson region, three people were injured in shelling over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

“Bilozerka, Tyahyntsi, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Dariivka, Novoraysk, Odradokamyanka, Antonivka, Blahovyschenske, Novoberislav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Potemkine, Arkhangelske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day,” noted Prokudin.

According to him, the occupants hit an educational institution, an administrative building, a banking institution and a shop, two high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The shelling also damaged gas pipelines, garages, outbuildings and a private car.

“Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” the RMA chief said.

