Three wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling over the last day

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Three wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31646 views

Russian occupants shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region. An educational institution, an administrative building, a bank, a shop, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and three people were injured.

In Kherson region, three people were injured in shelling over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

“Bilozerka, Tyahyntsi, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Dariivka, Novoraysk, Odradokamyanka, Antonivka, Blahovyschenske, Novoberislav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Potemkine, Arkhangelske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day,” noted Prokudin.

According to him, the occupants hit an educational institution, an administrative building, a banking institution and a shop, two high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The shelling also damaged gas pipelines, garages, outbuildings and a private car.

“Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” the RMA chief said.

Russians attacked a village in Kherson region: a 59-year-old man was injured29.08.24, 20:18 • 28026 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

