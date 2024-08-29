Russians attacked a village in Kherson region: a 59-year-old man was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Orlove in Kherson region, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a civilian. The 59-year-old man suffered blast trauma and a back injury, but refused hospitalization.
In the afternoon, on August 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Orlove in Kherson region. A local resident was injured in a Russian air strike. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
This afternoon, the Russian military attacked a civilian in the village of Orlove. A 59-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. He received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back
It is noted that the victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot. The man refused to be hospitalized.
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson: woman injured29.08.24, 15:59 • 15447 views