Russians attacked a village in Kherson region: a 59-year-old man was injured

In the afternoon, on August 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Orlove in Kherson region. A local resident was injured in a Russian air strike. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

This afternoon, the Russian military attacked a civilian in the village of Orlove. A 59-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. He received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back - RMA said.

It is noted that the victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot. The man refused to be hospitalized.

