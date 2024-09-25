Three victims of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospitals

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100682 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107613 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173709 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145203 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175606 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 49074 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114999 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 68547 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 74963 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 42706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185377 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175606 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191716 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143715 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143524 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139443 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156214 views
Actual
Three victims of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospitals

Three victims of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14477 views

After the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in intensive care. Two children, who were injured earlier, remain in moderate condition in the surgery department.

After the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in intensive care. Two children, who were injured earlier, remain in the surgery department, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Three people injured in the Russian terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhia remain in medical institutions of the regional center. After the night attack, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in critical condition in intensive care. Two children injured in the shelling on September 23 are in the surgery department. Their condition is moderate

- Fedorov wrote.

In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded25.09.24, 08:50 • 13613 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

