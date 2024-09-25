Three victims of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospitals

After the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in intensive care. Two children, who were injured earlier, remain in the surgery department, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Three people injured in the Russian terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhia remain in medical institutions of the regional center. After the night attack, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in critical condition in intensive care. Two children injured in the shelling on September 23 are in the surgery department. Their condition is moderate - Fedorov wrote.

In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded