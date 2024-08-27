Three victims of enemy attack die in hospital in Poltava region

In Poltava region, three civilians who suffered from a massive enemy attack on August 26 died in hospital, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, three civilians who suffered from a massive enemy attack yesterday died in hospital. Our condolences to their families and friends. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

Enemy shells an industrial facility in Poltava region: five people injured