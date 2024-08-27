Three victims of enemy attack die in hospital in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
Three civilians who suffered from a massive enemy attack in Poltava region died in hospital. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more wounded.
In Poltava region, three civilians who suffered from a massive enemy attack on August 26 died in hospital, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, three civilians who suffered from a massive enemy attack yesterday died in hospital. Our condolences to their families and friends. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people
