Enemy shells an industrial facility in Poltava region: five people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attack an industrial facility in Poltava region. Five people were injured in the attack, and residents are urged not to ignore air raid warnings.
Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, injuring five people. This was reported by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
Details
Residents are urged not to ignore the air raid alarms and to stay in shelters until the official call for evacuation.
