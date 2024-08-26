Enemy shells an industrial facility in Poltava region: five people injured

Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, injuring five people. This was reported by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy hit an industrial facility in Poltava region. Five people were injured. the statement reads

Residents are urged not to ignore the air raid alarms and to stay in shelters until the official call for evacuation.

