Three “shahids” destroyed in Cherkasy region: houses damaged by falling debris

Today, August 31, air defense forces shot down three enemy "shahids" in Cherkasy region. No people were injured. However, the falling wreckage in Cherkasy district damaged four private houses. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Igor Taburets, according to UNN .

Night and morning on the alert. Finally, it's over. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 3 "Shakhtys" in the sky over the region. Four private houses were damaged by falling debris in Cherkasy district - wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, people were not injured. The inspection of the area is ongoing.

