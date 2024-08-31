ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Three "shahids" destroyed in Cherkasy region: houses damaged by falling debris

Three “shahids” destroyed in Cherkasy region: houses damaged by falling debris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38297 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three enemy “shahids” over Cherkasy region. The falling debris damaged four private houses in Cherkasy region, but no people were injured.

Today, August 31, air defense forces shot down three enemy  "shahids" in Cherkasy region. No people were injured. However, the falling wreckage in Cherkasy district damaged  four private  houses. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Igor Taburets, according to UNN

Night and morning on the alert. Finally, it's over. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 3 "Shakhtys" in the sky over the region. Four private houses were damaged by falling debris in Cherkasy district

- wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, people were not injured. The inspection of the area is ongoing.

Russian army attacks Kyiv region with drones: no hits and no casualties, debris caused fires in three districts31.08.24, 09:09 • 32129 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

