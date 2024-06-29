Three people killed and four more wounded in morning shelling in Donetsk region - RMA

Russians killed three people in Zarichne, Donetsk region, and wounded a man in Torske as a result of shelling. Also, 2 people were wounded in New York, and 1 person was wounded in Kurakhivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

3 people were killed and 4 wounded in the morning shelling in Donetsk region. Two settlements in the Lyman community came under fire: in Zarichne, Russians killed three people, and in Torske, they wounded one person. Two people were wounded in the New York of Toretsk community, and one more person was wounded in Kurakhivka - Filashkin said.

Recall

Within the last 24 hours, 4 people died and 6 were injured in Donetsk region as a result of the aggression of the invaders .