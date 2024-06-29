Three people killed and four more wounded in morning shelling in Donetsk region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were killed and four were injured as a result of Russian shelling of localities in Donetsk region, including Zarichne, Torske, New York and Kurakhivka.
Russians killed three people in Zarichne, Donetsk region, and wounded a man in Torske as a result of shelling. Also, 2 people were wounded in New York, and 1 person was wounded in Kurakhivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
3 people were killed and 4 wounded in the morning shelling in Donetsk region. Two settlements in the Lyman community came under fire: in Zarichne, Russians killed three people, and in Torske, they wounded one person. Two people were wounded in the New York of Toretsk community, and one more person was wounded in Kurakhivka
Recall
Within the last 24 hours, 4 people died and 6 were injured in Donetsk region as a result of the aggression of the invaders .