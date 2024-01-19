Three out of four have been fulfilled: Shmyhal on Ukraine's progress with additional EU recommendations

Ukraine has already implemented three of the four additional recommendations of the European Union. The fourth is the government's draft law on lobbying, which the Verkhovna Rada has already adopted in the first reading. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine received additional EU recommendations on strengthening institutions and transforming laws in line with European rules in November last year. In addition, without waiting for the decision of the European partners, the Government launched the so-called self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with the European one. And on January 17, the European Commission supported the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation as part of the preparation of the negotiation framework. Also this year, the Government will approve the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Law of the European Union.

"We are focusing resources and energy to be ready for EU accession as soon as possible," the statement said.

