Three draws in the round, Sudakov's poker, a sensation in Rivne - result of the 9th round of the UPL

Chornomorets' last-minute victory, Kolos' and Ingulets' fifth draw, a defeat in Lviv with Sudakov's poker, Veres' sensational victory at home over Zorya, and a dramatic denouement in Oleksandriya - this is how the 9th round of the Ukrainian Premier League ended. UNN decided to tell you about the results, new achievements and what the next round of the UPL will be remembered for before the international break.

Obolon continues to be feverish

In the first match of round 9, Chornomorets Odesa hosted Obolon Kyiv, which finally won its first victory in the UPL last round. The beginning of the match turned out to be quite interesting, which was only worth the moment in the 23rd second of Obolon's goal, when Udod almost “mowed” the ball into his own net. The defender was saved by Rudko. In the 33rd minute, Obolon organized a beautiful combination, which Taranukha finished with one touch, but the sailors were saved by the post.

After the break, Chernomorets recovered a little and began to respond to Obolon with their moments, but the ball frankly did not go into the goal. The match went to a draw, until the Newcomer of Odessa Ilya Shevtsov, who came on as a substitute in the 85th, said his word, and two minutes later scored his debut goal for Chernomorets.

Dmitry Hoblenko broke through the flank, shot into the penalty area, where an undisguised Shevtsov sent the ball into the Brewers ' goal, setting the final score on the scoreboard - 1:0.

“Obolon continues to be in the penultimate place, while Mariners moved up from 11th to 8th place.

dry zeros in Lviv

In the other match on Friday, Lviv's Karpaty visited Ingulets, who have not yet tasted victory this season. By the equator of the first half, Ingulets had a bunch of chances of their own that they failed to realize. By the 30th minute, the game was somewhat leveled and Karpaty even managed to score, but Ocheretko's goal was canceled due to offside by Neves.

A minute later, Neves could have scored, but Palamarchuk pulled the ball from under the post. "Ingulets" responded a few minutes later, when Malysh shot exactly into the post from a few meters away.

The second half started immediately with attacks from both teams. At first, Malysh shot in the fall, but the goalkeeper of the "Carpathians" helped out, and a few minutes later Chachua almost opened the scoring in the match, hitting the post, and two minutes later he scored, but the referee again canceled the goal due to offside.

On the 80th, the total bad luck of the Carpathians lasted, if Levi scored a penalty, ale Neves did not beat Palamarchuk. The match ended with "dry zeros" on the scoreboard.

Veres' strong-willed victory at home

In the first match on Saturday, Veres Rivne hosted Zorya Luhansk. The start of the match came as a shock to Veres. First, Mrvaljevic missed a chance when he did not take advantage of Luan's pass to the center of the penalty area, and Luhansk immediately responded with a goal - Antyukh broke through the flank and fired, and Horbach closed the near post - 1: 0 in the 9th minute.

But "Veres" did not sit out in defense and already Rivne managed to equalize the score in 9 minutes. Mrvalevich closed Protasevich's cross from the right flank from the second floor.

In the 37th minute, Zorya managed to take the lead, but the goal was scored after the whistle.

In the opening of the second half, the teams exchanged dangerous moments. First, Vantukh shot above the goal, and Siqueira from Rivne shot into the goalkeeper's hands at an angle. In the 54th minute, Veres still took the lead – Siqueira pushed ahead to Luan, who moved to the center and scored with a powerful low shot. Zarya could have equalized the score immediately, but Antyukh's shot was taken by the crossbar.

Until the end of the match, Veres managed to "extinguish" the attacks of Zarya, and the duel ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the team from Rovno.

The battle for leadership positions with a dramatic conclusion at the end of the match

Another match on Saturday was played by" Alexandria", which was visited by"Rukh". "Rukh "after an international pause slowed down somewhat, but" Alexandria "continued to impose the fight on Dynamo Kyiv for the highest places in the table.

Both teams started actively and already in the 15th minute Kampush almost cut the ball into the goal of his team. "Alexandria" responded with a shot from Belyaev into the hands of the goalkeeper. A few minutes later, Filippov's shot passed over the nine goals of Rukh.

Also in the first half, Oleksandriya had a few more chances, but the goalkeeper acted well on the goal line.

In the second half, there were even fewer chances, but the ending turned the match upside down. In the 99th minute, Rukh goalkeeper Ledviy, who saved his team several times from conceding a goal, gave an inaccurate pass to the center of the field, which was intercepted by Filippov, missed the defender and shot past the goalkeeper - 1:0. It seemed that "Alexandria" would be able to maintain the advantage, but the referee was of a different opinion. In the 93rd minute, Kampush stepped on Igor Krasnopir's foot in a non-game episode. The referee reviewed VAR for 5 minutes, but in the end decided to award a penalty to the goal of "Alexandria", which was realized by the Victim - 1:1.

Kolos continues to collect draws

In another match on Saturday, Kolos was visited by Kyiv's L'viv Bereg. Rather, the Kyiv team can record this draw as an asset, as they did not score a single shot on goal in 90 minutes of the match.

The whole game was played in the penalty area of the "Left Bank", but the "farmers" did not manage to score, although Tretyakov could have opened the scoring, but the ball hit the post, and then Mekhanov hit the ball with his feet. On the 81st, Demchenko could have put Kolos ahead, but the crossbar took the shot.

Kyiv successfully fought back and did not allow a goal to be scored. The final whistle recorded “dry zeros”, which made it 5 for Kolos. Ingulets has the same number of draws.

Smolyakov's masterpiece helped Polesie beat Vorskla

In the first match of Sunday, Polissia Zhytomyr visited Vorskla Poltava. It should be noted that before the start of the match, Polissia congratulated its former player Vasyl Hrytsuk, who moved to coach the Zhytomyr team.

At the start of the match, the visitors had the first opportunity to score after a solo pass and a shot from Iede, but at the last moment Smolyakov knocked the ball off the goal line. It took Zhytomyr a long time to respond, but at first they created a not too dangerous opportunity with Melnychenko's shot, which went over the target. But later, Luifer was active in Ashur's team - Nazarenko saved the ball on the very line, threw the Poltava defender directly to the forward, who shot Isenko's goal from a few meters.

After 8 minutes, Perduta, meeting no resistance from The Defenders of Volkov, broke through the flank and shot into the penalty area right on Kane, who hit exactly under the crossbar of the Volynets goal – 1:1.

In the second half, it was impossible to single out either team. Both attacked sharply, but it was scoreless until the 71st minute, when Smolyakov, who had saved in the first half, scored a beautiful goal that could compete for the best goal of the round. Bohdan Lednev took a corner kick, the ball bounced to Smolyakov, and without meeting any resistance from Vorskla's defenders, he was able to take the ball, stretch a few meters and hit Isenko's goal with power and, most importantly, accuracy - 2: 1.

The match ended in a victory for Polissya.

Declaration of “LNZ” with Sudakov's poker

In the second match on Sunday, Shakhtar Donetsk completely declassified LNZ Cherkasy. The Miners took the lead in the 12th minute-after a beautiful combination and a game of heels, Georgy Sudakov shot into the near post from outside the penalty area, and from it the ball flew into the net - 1:0.

13 minutes later, Zubkov scored - Sudakov gave a split shot to Zubkov, who was ahead of the defenders and shot exactly over the goalkeeper-2:0. At the start of the second half, the Donetsk team removed all questions about the winner of the Match - First Sudakov shot exactly into the corner - 3:0. Three minutes later, Neverton spun a defender on the flank, ran down the flank and shot into the penalty area, where Sudakov was not covered by anyone, who calmly shot - 4:0.

after 4 minutes, Sudakov scored a poker game, responding to the finishing - 5:0. Nevertheless, LNZ managed to score their own prestige goal, albeit on the second attempt. The Cherkasy team got the right to a penalty, but managed to score it only on the second attempt. At first, Reznik pulled Shota Nonikashvili's shot, but the referee pointed to interrupt, because the Donetsk keeper went out of the goal line before the shot. On the second attempt, the Georgian forward still scored, although Reznik was close to deflecting the blow, and the final whistle recorded a defeat - 5:1.

Dynamo wins thanks to Rubchynskyi's quick goal

In the final match of the tour, Kryvyi Rih Kryvbas visited Dynamo Kyiv. Kiev midfielder Valentin Rubchinsky opened the scoring in the 5th minute-Tymchik shot into the penalty area, Guerero unsuccessfully took the ball, but it flew to Rubchinsky, who first shot at the defender, and on the second attempt still scored a goal - 1:0. By the way, this is Rubchinsky's second goal in a row.

After 15 minutes, Shovkovsky's wards could have doubled the advantage – Guerrero decided on a long-range shot, but the goalkeeper of the guests managed to transfer the ball to the corner. Thanks to this standard, Dynamo got the right to a penalty when the ball after Popov's shot hit the Hand of the Kryvbas defender. Kiev captain Vitaliy Buyalsky converted a penalty, but Klishchuk was close to saving the team.

After such a cold shower, Kryvbas became somewhat more active and even scored at the end of the first half - after Zaderaka's serve, Mikhavko accidentally cut the ball into his own goal - 2:1.

In the second half, both clubs had chances, but the score did not change until the final whistle.

After the next round, Dynamo continues to lead, Polissia moved Oleksandriya from 2nd to 3rd place, and Vorskla approached the relegation zone.