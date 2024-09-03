Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164534 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159754 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197253 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105236 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 94901 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108588 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105436 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 83311 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 70772 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211238 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 46533 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 70772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154466 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153433 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157340 views
Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23486 views

The head of the Poltava RMA announced three days of mourning due to the enemy strike that claimed 41 lives. More than 180 people are wounded and rescue operations continue after a missile strike on an educational institution in Poltava.

Starting tomorrow, Poltava region will be in three days of mourning because of the enemy strike that claimed 41 lives. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Vasyl Pronin, UNN reports.

"A great tragedy for Poltava region and the whole country. The enemy's insidious attack took 41 lives. More than 180 people were wounded. My sincere condolences to the families and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in three days of mourning. May all the victims rest in peace," said Pronin.

The head of the RMA emphasized that the enemy must be held accountable for all crimes against humanity.

Russian attack on Poltava killed 41 people - Zelenskyy03.09.24, 14:25 • 20609 views

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense , Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising