Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack - RMA

Starting tomorrow, Poltava region will be in three days of mourning because of the enemy strike that claimed 41 lives. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Vasyl Pronin, UNN reports.

"A great tragedy for Poltava region and the whole country. The enemy's insidious attack took 41 lives. More than 180 people were wounded. My sincere condolences to the families and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in three days of mourning. May all the victims rest in peace," said Pronin.

The head of the RMA emphasized that the enemy must be held accountable for all crimes against humanity.

Russian attack on Poltava killed 41 people - Zelenskyy

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense , Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.