Three cafes, a shop, and several power lines damaged: occupants fired almost two dozen shells at Nikopol district

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, three cafes, a shop, and several power lines were damaged, UNN reports.

During the day, enemy artillery fired five times at Nikopol district. Troops of the aggressor country fired almost two dozen shells. Moreover, they sent three kamikaze drones to the area, said Colonel Lysak.

Explosions were heard in Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska rural communities. Three cafes, a shop, six private houses, and several power lines were damaged. No people were injured - said the head of the Dnipro RMA.

According to him, there was no shelling in the rest of Dnipropetrovsk region.