Threatened to kill civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region: russian military is served with a notice of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another russian occupier who intimidated civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region. This is reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

After a series of operational and investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, by russian military in March 2022, the invaders threatened to kill a civilian.

A serviceman of the 3rd separate special forces brigade of the military unit 21808 of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces, together with five other unidentified servicemen of the russian Federation, conducted "filtration measures" to intimidate local residents.

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war. The 27-year-old native of Astrakhan region faces imprisonment for up to fifteen years or life imprisonment. Investigative actions are ongoing - the National Police summarized.

Addendum

Investigators found that the occupiers intimidated and threatened to kill civilians for their active public position in support of Ukraine.

A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion

In particular, while checking the phones of locals, the russian stated that "Kyiv will fall" and the russian army will soon seize the capital, but one of the Ukrainians disagreed with him. In response, the occupier loaded a cartridge into the chamber and pointed the weapon at the resident of Kyiv region to make a shot.

The man was saved from death by his father, who distracted the armed executioner. Later, the russian military left the building.

Recall

Five russian servicemen were notified of suspicion of torturing four civilians in the town of Trostianets, Sumy region, in March 2022.