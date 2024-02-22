$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44268 views

01:12 PM • 174807 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102475 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 351611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241600 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254037 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160187 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372706 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Threatened to kill civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region: russian military is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23996 views

A russian serviceman who threatened to kill a civilian in the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, during its occupation in March 2022, has been identified.

Threatened to kill civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region: russian military is served with a notice of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another russian occupier who intimidated civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region. This is reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

After a series of operational and investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, by russian military in March 2022, the invaders threatened to kill a civilian.

A serviceman of the 3rd separate special forces brigade of the military unit 21808 of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces, together with five other unidentified servicemen of the russian Federation, conducted "filtration measures" to intimidate local residents.

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion20.02.24, 17:10 • 23483 views

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war. The 27-year-old native of Astrakhan region faces imprisonment for up to fifteen years or life imprisonment. Investigative actions are ongoing

- the National Police summarized.

Addendum

Investigators found that the occupiers intimidated and threatened to kill civilians for their active public position in support of Ukraine.

A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion19.02.24, 11:32 • 30034 views

In particular, while checking the phones of locals, the russian stated that "Kyiv will fall" and the russian army will soon seize the capital, but one of the Ukrainians disagreed with him. In response, the occupier loaded a cartridge into the chamber and pointed the weapon at the resident of Kyiv region to make a shot.

The man was saved from death by his father, who distracted the armed executioner. Later, the russian military left the building.

Recall

Five russian servicemen were notified of suspicion of torturing four civilians in the town of Trostianets, Sumy region, in March 2022.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
