Threatened to drive a car with explosives into a college building: a student was detained in Russia

A student who threatened to drive a car with explosives into a college building in the Moscow region has been detained, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel SHOT.

According to the Telegram channel, an 18-year-old boy from Fryazino, who is studying construction at the Shchelkovo College, left a strange and frightening message in one of the chat rooms that he wanted to blow up his own college. Allegedly, he had already prepared a car. The student was quickly detained.

During the interrogation, the guy said that he did not really want to kill anyone, and that he was just relieving the stress that he occasionally experienced against the backdrop of monotony in his life with such messages. At first, he wrote such threats to a friend, but the latter blocked him. Then the student started looking for chat rooms to scare other people. There, he made up stories about buying weapons and grenades, although he hadn't actually done anything like that, adds SHOT.

Investigators are now talking to the detainee.