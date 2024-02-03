Threatened to drive a car with explosives into a college building: a student was detained in Russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102468 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129499 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177908 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244842 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102114 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89445 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86227 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 98525 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 39620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244824 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255477 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241341 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6751 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103880 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104001 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120292 views
Threatened to drive a car with explosives into a college building: a student was detained in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31133 views

According to Telegram channels, an 18-year-old student from the Moscow region was detained for threatening to drive an explosive-laden car into his college building to relieve stress.

A student who threatened to drive a car with explosives into a college building in the Moscow region has been detained, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel SHOT.

According to the Telegram channel, an 18-year-old boy from Fryazino, who is studying construction at the Shchelkovo College, left a strange and frightening message in one of the chat rooms that he wanted to blow up his own college. Allegedly, he had already prepared a car. The student was quickly detained.

During the interrogation, the guy said that he did not really want to kill anyone, and that he was just relieving the stress that he occasionally experienced against the backdrop of monotony in his life with such messages. At first, he wrote such threats to a friend, but the latter blocked him. Then the student started looking for chat rooms to scare other people. There, he made up stories about buying weapons and grenades, although he hadn't actually done anything like that, adds  SHOT.

Investigators are now talking to the detainee.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

