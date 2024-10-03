Threat of enemy attack drones in Kyiv region - Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of enemy attack drones in the Kyiv region. Hostile drones were also spotted in Chernihiv region, in particular near Chernihiv and Pryluky, and air defense operations are possible, the AFU reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Kyiv region - the threat of using strike UAVs!" the Ukrainian Air Force posted on Telegram.

Before that, Ukrainian Air Force reported a UAV in Chernihiv region near Chernihiv. "Stay in shelters. Air defense is possible," the Air Force said.

The UAV was also spotted near Pryluky in Chernihiv region, the Armed Forces noted.

Enemy attack drones spotted in northeast, air defense operation possible in Chernihiv region - Air Force