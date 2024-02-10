This year we are allocating more than UAH 40 billion from the budget to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, MPs, and representatives of the President's Office. During the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2024 the government would allocate more than UAH 40 billion from the state budget to stimulate economic activity and help Ukrainian entrepreneurs, UNN reports .

Details

Buying Ukrainian goods means jobs, taxes to the budget, and thus strengthening the army and everyone's contribution to the victory. We are preparing new measures to support Ukrainian producers. This year, we are allocating more than UAH 40 billion from the budget to stimulate economic activity and help Ukrainian entrepreneurs - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that there are plans to invest in new small and medium-sized businesses through the eRobota grant program, expanding soft loans, and creating new industrial parks.

We are launching more projects to insure investments against war risks. Building a new export-oriented economy ," Shmyhal added.

Recall

The Prime Minister of Ukraine announced the establishment of an industrial defense committee headed by him to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry through systematic support of arms manufacturers and defense cooperation with other countries.