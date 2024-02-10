ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102437 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129441 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130390 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276202 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177905 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244805 views

This year we are allocating more than UAH 40 billion from the budget to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs - Shmyhal

This year we are allocating more than UAH 40 billion from the budget to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs - Shmyhal

 • 38142 views

According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers discussed the allocation of more than UAH 40 billion from the state budget in 2024 to stimulate Ukraine's economy and help entrepreneurs through grant programs, loans and industrial parks.

The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, MPs, and representatives of the President's Office. During the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2024 the government would allocate more than UAH 40 billion from the state budget to stimulate economic activity and help Ukrainian entrepreneurs, UNN reports .

Details

Buying Ukrainian goods means jobs, taxes to the budget, and thus strengthening the army and everyone's contribution to the victory. We are preparing new measures to support Ukrainian producers. This year, we are allocating more than UAH 40 billion from the budget to stimulate economic activity and help Ukrainian entrepreneurs

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that there are plans to invest in new small and medium-sized businesses through the eRobota grant program, expanding soft loans, and creating new industrial parks.

We are launching more projects to insure investments against war risks. Building a new export-oriented economy

 ," Shmyhal added.

Recall

The Prime Minister of Ukraine announced the establishment of an industrial defense committee headed by him to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry through systematic support of arms manufacturers and defense cooperation with other countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

